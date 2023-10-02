Ponderosa Elementary first-grader’s reported violent remark ‘was not a credible threat,’ school district official says

Threat assessment team makes determination; 'school took appropriate action'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A parent's disturbing report that a Ponderosa Elementary School first-grader had made violent threats spread quickly online Monday morning, but a Bend-La Pine Schools official said it was determined to not be "a credible threat."

The parent contacted NewsChannel 21 Monday morning, claiming a first-grader had made violent threats at school last Friday. Soon, it was also spreading in viral fashion on Facebook.

The parent said the child was asked to apologize, but that otherwise "nothing is being done."

"I think that is unacceptable," the parent said.

Bend-La Pine Schools Communication Manager Scott Maben told NewsChannel 21 he had not yet spoken with the school's principal, but added, "I can tell you this was not a credible threat."

"We do encounter situations like this, involving young students saying things, from time to time," he told NewsChannel 21 a short time later.

"In every instance, the district conducts a threat assessment to determine if the threat is credible, and if the student may pose a risk of harm to themself or others," Maben added.

"We also work with law enforcement on any investigation that is needed. Typically, students this young do not understand the consequences of their choice of words when they may be reacting to feeling angry or frustrated.

"For this situation at Ponderosa, the threat assessment team determined there was not a credible threat. In addition, the school took appropriate action with the student and the student’s family. We are not able to share those details," Maben said.

Information about the student threat assessment system and policies on related issues can be found on the school district's emergency preparedness web page.

We'll provide updates as we receive them and Blake Mayfield will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.