Skip to Content
Crime And Courts

Ponderosa Elementary first-grader’s reported violent remark ‘was not a credible threat,’ school district official says

Ponderosa Elementary School in northeast Bend
Bend-La Pine Schools
Ponderosa Elementary School in northeast Bend
By ,
Published 12:22 PM

Threat assessment team makes determination; 'school took appropriate action'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A parent's disturbing report that a Ponderosa Elementary School first-grader had made violent threats spread quickly online Monday morning, but a Bend-La Pine Schools official said it was determined to not be "a credible threat."

The parent contacted NewsChannel 21 Monday morning, claiming a first-grader had made violent threats at school last Friday. Soon, it was also spreading in viral fashion on Facebook.

The parent said the child was asked to apologize, but that otherwise "nothing is being done."

"I think that is unacceptable," the parent said.

Bend-La Pine Schools Communication Manager Scott Maben told NewsChannel 21 he had not yet spoken with the school's principal, but added, "I can tell you this was not a credible threat."

"We do encounter situations like this, involving young students saying things, from time to time," he told NewsChannel 21 a short time later.

"In every instance, the district conducts a threat assessment to determine if the threat is credible, and if the student may pose a risk of harm to themself or others," Maben added.

"We also work with law enforcement on any investigation that is needed. Typically, students this young do not understand the consequences of their choice of words when they may be reacting to feeling angry or frustrated.

"For this situation at Ponderosa, the threat assessment team determined there was not a credible threat. In addition, the school took appropriate action with the student and the student’s family. We are not able to share those details," Maben said.

Information about the student threat assessment system and policies on related issues can be found on the school district's emergency preparedness web page.

We'll provide updates as we receive them and Blake Mayfield will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content