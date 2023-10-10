DA opposes Bend woman’s offer to plead guilty to lesser charges in Hwy. 26 crash that killed 3 Warm Springs residents

'The state intends to go to trial,' Jefferson County DA Steve Leriche says; judge sets Oct. 30 hearing

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter and DUII in a head-on crash last November that killed three members of a Warm Springs family is asking to plead guilty to the three lesser manslaughter charges, but prosecutors are against it and a judge has yet to rule.

At Monday’s hearing, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins instead set an Oct. 30 hearing at which she could accept a plea and impose a sentence upon Audrey Cooper McHugh, now 30. But District Attorney Steven Leriche said Tuesday he expects the case to proceed to trial.

State Police said McHugh was passing several vehicles in the fog that evening when her pickup truck collided with an oncoming car driven by Saralee Spino-McCormick, 29, of Warm Springs, who was fatally injured, along with Jessica Johnson, 15, and her 13-year-old brother. The woman was the teens’ aunt.

All three were Warm Springs tribal members, OSP said. McHugh also was seriously injured in the crash.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted McHugh on three counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of second-degree manslaughter, Class A and B felonies, and a misdemeanor DUII count.

In her plea petition, filed Monday by defense attorney Erick Ward, McHugh agreed to plead guilty to the three second-degree manslaughter charges and noted that the maximum prison sentence would be 30 years and a $750,000 fine, a lesser penalty than first-degree manslaughter convictions could bring.

McHugh admitted in the petition that “I did unlawfully and recklessly cause the deaths” of the three named crash victims. But the petition also noted: “The parties have not agreed upon a joint recommendation” to the judge.

District Attorney Steven Leriche told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that Ward filed McHugh’s plea petition “unilaterally” and that “the state intends to go to trial on the original charges.” Asked why the judge set the Oct. 30 proceeding as a time for a plea or sentencing, Leriche said, “The judge doesn’t know all the circumstances yet.”

Deputy DA Brentley Foster, who represented the state at Monday’s hearing, said she understood it would be a time for the defense “to either accept a prior offer extended at a settlement conference or set a trial date. Instead, the defense presented a signed plea petition to plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter 2, which I knew was not our offer.”

Foster said she also knew the victims’ family would want to be present for the proceedings, and they were not in the courtroom, so the judge agreed to set the matter over to October 30.

Defense attorney Ward said the judge “was ready to take the plea,” but that Leriche “was on a hunting trip,” with Foster appearing as “his stand-in.”

“The guilty plea is pending, and we expect to enter it on the 30th,” Ward said, adding that Vitolins “simply agreed to the state’s request to take the plea at another time.”

“My client holds herself accountable for what happened, and she’s ready to pay the price,” the attorney said, calling the filing an “open plea,” with “no joint recommendation on the sentence.”