October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month: COCC professor suggests 10 ways for all of us to stay safe online

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an effort to raise awareness about the importance of staying safe online. Among the recommended practices are to avoid "phishing" emails, use strong passwords and regularly update your software.

These are some ways you can protect yourself at home, work and school. Taking precautions online should not just be done in October, but year-round.

Here are 10 ways that Eric Magidson, a professor of Computer Information Systems at Central Oregon Community College, recommends consumers protect themselves, their data and their online activity and accounts:

Use Strong, Unique Passwords with a password manager application. What is Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and why you should use it when available? Keep software updated and don’t forget your ISP modem or owned equipment Use a Reputable Antivirus and Firewall Learn how not to be caught by a Phishing attack Use a Virtual Private Network – Especially when traveling Check for the HTTPS Regularly Monitors accounts (Credit Karma is free) Limit personal information shared online Backing up your data – The first line of defense but that last on your to-do-list

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Magidson to learn more about how to keep yourself safe online. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.