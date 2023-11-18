Bend man trespassed from Deschutes County downtown campus arrested, accused of breaking into building, setting fire

(Update: DA Steve Gunnels info, suspect's court record)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who was trespassed from Deschutes County's downtown Bend campus due to alleged "bad behavior" was arrested on arson and burglary charges Friday night, accused of breaking into and setting a fire in a county building the previous night, authorities said.

Patrol deputies were dispatched late Thursday evening to a report of a fire in progress at a county building in the 1100 block of Harriman Street, Sergeant Chris Barringer said.

“Deputies were alerted to suspicious circumstances indicating someone had illegally entered the building and intentionally set the fire,” he said in a news release.

On Friday, DCSO detectives “reviewed available evidence and developed probable cause” to arrest the man on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief, Barringer said.

Friday evening, patrol deputies contacted the 48-year-old suspect at his home on Northeast Full Moon Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the county jail. Records show he's being held without bail pending arraignment on the charges.

Barringer could not provide NewsChannel 21 with more details on the building involved or how the suspect broke in and set the fire.

However, Deschutes County Behavioral Health has a downtown clinic for its “Intensive Adult Services” program on Harriman Street, which online information shows “provides an array of treatment programs with the primary focus of helping to improve the lives of those who experience serious and persistent mental illness.”

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told NewsChannel 21 on Saturday he believes the incident occurred at the downtown mental health clinic.

He said the suspect "has previously been trespassed from the downtown campus, based on previous allegations of bad behavior."

Deschutes County Behavioral Health's downtown Bend clinic

Court records show the man is due to enter a plea Dec. 21 on a second-degree criminal mischief charge that on July 20, 2022, he threw a rock through the window of a downtown Bend marijuana dispensary.

Records show he was arrested seven times on felony charges between 1995 and 2012 in Multnomah, Marion and Benton counties. Most recently, he pleaded guilty in 2013 to two second-degree burglary charges in Marion County and convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle in Benton County.