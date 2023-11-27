Skip to Content
Crescent man arrested in shooting death of his younger brother

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 59-year-old Crescent man was arrested and jailed Sunday night in the shooting death of his 56-year-old brother, Klamath County authorities confirmed Monday.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said his office and the Klamath County Major Crime Team was called in to investigate the shooting that led to the arrest of Robert William Frates, 59 in the fatal shooting.

Deputy DA Dan Higgins identified the victim as Frates' brother, John Eric Frates. The DA's office filed second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges Monday morning before Robert Frates' afternoon arraignment.

Frates was being held without bail Monday at the county jail in Klamath Falls. He was arrested at the Crescent RV Park on Potter Street, officials said.

Crescent is about 50 miles south of Bend on Highway 97.

