Redmond’s St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store has seen 8 break-ins in the past month

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Redmond has been broken into eight times in the past month, resulting in property damage, vehicle damage and theft of various items used to stock thrift store, according to an employee that works there.

The nonprofit organization uses the items sold in their thrift store on SW Veterans Way to fund various outreach programs, including their food bank, giving closet and Laundry of Love service.

Robert Moore, an employee at the thrift store, told us, "These thefts, along with the cost to repair property and vehicles and increase security, utilizes funds that would better serve our community."

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Moore on Wednesday, along with Redmond Police, about the recent break-ins and if there are any leads to suspects. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.