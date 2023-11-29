Redmond’s St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store sees 8 break-ins in a month, police say only one other theft has occurred

(Update: Adding video, comments from St. Vincent Redmond's store manager, Redmond police)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Redmond has been broken into eight times in the past month, resulting in property damage, vehicle damage and theft of various items used to stock thrift store, according to an employee that works there.

"I would say an estimate would be from $1,500-$2,000" St. Vincent's Redmond Store Manager Robert Moore said.

During the past month, the St. Vincent de Paul Redmond Thrift Store has lost thousands of dollars in stolen items.

The nonprofit organization uses the items sold in their thrift store on SW Veterans Way to fund various outreach programs, including their food bank, giving closet and Laundry of Love service.

Moore has only held his position for 5 weeks. He believes the same two people, a male and female, have been accessing their back lot and stealing items like power tools, pressure washers and scrap metal.

"Mostly what they're doing is cutting the fence, so they'll go top to bottom so that they can get through easily, but also transfer things they're taking from us through those holes" Moore explained.

According to Moore, the thieves show up either right after sunset, or between two and three in the morning.

In addition to stealing items from the back lot, the thieves have also cut gas lines to St. Vincent's vehicles, siphoning nearly a full tank of gas each time.

April Huey, a Patrol Lieutenant for the Redmond Police Dpeartment, told us Wednesday, "We have assigned it for some further investigation, there is video surveillance that we've reviewed, so we're using that to identify suspects and follow up on that."

Only one other break-in in Redmond has been reported to police in the last month.

In that case, a fence was damaged, but no property was stolen. "We average about 4-10 over the last four years of businesses that get broken into after hours" Huey explained. "So this really isn't anymore of a trend than over the last 4 years or so. It is ironic that this one has had six over the last month."

According to Huey, any property stolen between $1-$1,000 is considered criminal mischief, or a misdemeanor A, and carries a punishable fine of up to $6,250.

Trespassing is a C misdemeanor, and carries a punishable fine of up to $1,250. "This is taking resources from our different programs and is redirecting it into fixing the fences" Moore told NewsChannel 21.

"Just make sure you're continuing to lock up your valuable items, and if you have video evidence, also let us know about that so we can collect that" Huey said.

St. Vincent says it's adding additional cameras, and a nightly patrol service for increased security.

They're also looking at improving fencing, with a more modern security fence.