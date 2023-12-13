Homeowner in NE Bend falls victim to two recent break-ins; jewelry, other valuables stolen

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascade Village is a manufactured home neighborhood located right off of Cooley Road in northeast Bend. In the past two weeks, a homeowner in the area says their house has been broken into on two different occasions, resulting in thousands of dollars in lost jewelry and other valuables.

The homeowner, whose first name is Rose, contacted NewsChannel 21 this week after falling victim for a second time to her home being burglarized. On both occasions, fortunately, she was not home when the thefts occurred.

Rose says the robbers made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, among other personal valuables. Along with her home being broken into, she says a couple of her neighbors have also experienced their homes being burglarized while they were out of town.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Rose at her home and is also speaking with Bend Police about how often home burglaries have taken place this year. His report will air on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.