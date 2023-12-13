Skip to Content
Crime And Courts

Homeowner in NE Bend falls victim to two recent break-ins; jewelry, other valuables stolen

Cascade Village Park
By
Published 11:23 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascade Village is a manufactured home neighborhood located right off of Cooley Road in northeast Bend. In the past two weeks, a homeowner in the area says their house has been broken into on two different occasions, resulting in thousands of dollars in lost jewelry and other valuables.

The homeowner, whose first name is Rose, contacted NewsChannel 21 this week after falling victim for a second time to her home being burglarized. On both occasions, fortunately, she was not home when the thefts occurred.

Rose says the robbers made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, among other personal valuables. Along with her home being broken into, she says a couple of her neighbors have also experienced their homes being burglarized while they were out of town.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Rose at her home and is also speaking with Bend Police about how often home burglaries have taken place this year. His report will air on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content