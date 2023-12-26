Bend man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of mother at their home; also accused of assaulting brother

(Update: Initial charges also include assault of brother; Dylan Anderman following up for report at Five

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 37-year-old Bend man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge Tuesday morning in the fatal stabbing of his 60-year-old mother during a domestic dispute at the southeast Bend home they shared with his brother, whom he allegedly assaulted, authorities said.

Police were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the report of a domestic dispute and stabbing at a manufactured home in the 300 block of Southeast Lee Lane, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers arrived within a minute to the home and encountered the suspect, Theodore John Bowser, who they arrested at gunpoint and without incident at the entrance to the home, Miller told NewsChannel 21. She had no initial information about whether any weapon was recovered, or what led up to the slaying.

Officers then went inside to render aid to the victim, identified as the suspect’s mother, Rene Lynn Carlson (listed in court records as Felker), who lived at the home with Bowser and his brother Taylor, Miller said. But despite their efforts, Carlson died at the home. Bend Fire medics also were called to the scene, Miller said. The call to 911 was made by the brother, she added.

Bowser was taken to the Bend Police Department headquarters for further investigation, then to St. Charles for evaluation. He was later lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.

The district attorney's office filed formal charges Wednesday morning of second-degree murder and fourth-degree assault, both constituting domestic violence, and the latter charge involving his brother. He is due for an initial court appearance and arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

Dylan Anderman will update the latest in the case on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Oregon court records show no previous criminal record for Bowser.

A friend's fundraising page to help Bowser's brother cover expenses said the mother and sons "had all just moved to Oregon to start a new chapter and got a new place together."

Lee Lane and Woodland Boulevard remained closed until about midnight between Third and Fourth streets as detectives, Miller said, as Bend Police and Oregon State Police Forensics Lab continued to process the scene. The Bend PD team remained at the house Wednesday morning.

Yellow, numbered police evidence markers surrounded the home's front steps and another on the front lawn Tuesday. Blinds visible through a window on one side of the home were broken and twisted.

Neighbors tell us the development is fairly new and they didn't know the people living at the home.

According to the National Coalition Against Domesetic Violence, nearly 40% of Oregon's women and 35% of its men experience domestic violence.

In the most recent data, Bend in 2021 recorded 294 domestic violence offenses and 388 arrests.

"Domestic violence is unfortunately fairly common in our community, and all communities," Miller said. "And this incident unfortunately escalated in some capacity -- and unfortunately, someone was killed.

Anyone suffering from domestic violence is urged to call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or dial 9-1-1.