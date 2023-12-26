SE Bend man arrested on murder charge in fatal stabbing of his mother at home they shared

(Update: Police release details, identify suspect and victim)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 37-year-old Bend man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge Tuesday morning in the fatal stabbing of his 60-year-old mother during a domestic dispute at the southeast Bend home they shared with another family member, police said Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the report of a domestic dispute and stabbing at a manufactured home in the 300 block of Southeast Lee Lane, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers arrived within a minute to the home and encountered the suspect, Theodore John Bowser, who they arrested at gunpoint and without incident at the entrance to the home, Miller told NewsChannel 21. She had no initial information about whether any weapon was recovered, or what led up to the slaying.

Officers then went inside to render aid to the victim, identified as the suspect’s mother, Rene Lynn Carlson, who lived at the home with Bowser and another family member, Miller said. But despite their efforts, Carlson died at the home. Bend Fire medics also were called to the scene, Miller said. The call to 911 was made by the other family member, she added.

Bowser was taken to the Bend Police Department headquarters for further investigation, then to St. Charles for evaluation.

Bowser is expected to be lodged in the Deschutes County Jail after he’s discharged from the hospital, Miller said, adding that “there is no outstanding threat to the community.” Oregon court records show no previous criminal record for Bowser.

Lee Lane and Woodland Boulevard remained closed through the day and Tuesday night between Third and Fourth streets as detectives and the Oregon State Police Forensics Lab continue to process the scene, Miller said.

Yellow, numbered police evidence markers surrounded the home's front steps and another on the front lawn Tuesday. Blinds visible through a window on one side of the home were broken and twisted.

Neighbors tell us the development is fairly new and they didn't know the people living at the home.

According to the National Coalition Against Domesetic Violence, nearly 40% of Oregon's women and 35% of its men experience domestic violence.

In the most recent data, Bend in 2021 recorded 294 domestic violence offenses and 388 arrests.

"Domestic violence is unfortunately fairly common in our community, and all communities," Miller said. "And this incident unfortunately escalated in some capacity -- and unfortunately, someone was killed.

Anyone suffering from domestic violence is urged to call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or dial 9-1-1.