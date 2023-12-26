Suspect detained in fatal domestic dispute at SE Bend home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Police were called to a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning on a reported domestic dispute and found a victim who died at the scene, despite their efforts to render aid. A suspect was detained at the home as well, police said.

Officers were called around 9:20 a.m. to the reported domestic dispute at a manufactured home in the 300 block of Southeast Lee Lane, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Police attempted to render aid to the victim and Bend Fire medics also were called to the scene, but the victim died at the home, Miller said. The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the Bend Police Department headquarters, she added.

With the investigation just beginning, Miller was not yet able to release or provide details about the suspect or victim, or the apparent cause of death.

We'll have updates as more information is released, and Dylan Anderman will have the latest in a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.