Alfalfa-area man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for butane honey oil lab

Brother received same sentence in late October

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) — An Alfalfa-area resident was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for running an illicit Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction lab on rural property east of Bend, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said.

Sean Paul Wyrsch, 32, also was sentenced to three years post-prison supervised release. This sentencing follows the sentencing of his brother and co-defendant Jacob Genaro Robe, on Oct. 27, who also received a sentence of three years imprisonment.

According to court documents, Wyrsch and his brother created a vertical operation growing marijuana, manufacturing BHO and distributing it in other states for significant profit.

On March 27, 2018, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped Jacob Robe for a traffic violation near Klamath Falls. The officer recognized signs of drug trafficking and eventually located more than $20,000 in cash, BHO, and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team had previously received information regarding Wyrsch and his brothers having a BHO lab and selling BHO in other states, and detectives served a search warrant on the brothers’ rural property in the Alfalfa area east of Bend.

Also found were freezers with marijuana, drying racks with sheets of BHO and jars with their logo “THE BHOys.”

In an unattached two-story structure, about 180 large, mature marijuana plants were located, along with around 280 starter plants. Law enforcement located an indoor marijuana grow with hundreds of plants, a closed-loop BHO lab, 18 pounds of BHO, 200 pounds of marijuana and 13 firearms.

On Nov. 25, 2019, Wyrsch was charged by information, and on Jan. 29, 2020 he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and Oregon State Police investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey Sweet, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon, and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.