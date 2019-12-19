Drug raid on Redmond home leads to 2 arrests

Crime

Police say they seized methamphetamine, cash, handgun, stolen tablet

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Weeks of surveillance of a suspected drug enterprise at a Redmond home led to a raid, two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, cash, a loaded handgun and stolen property, police said Thursday.

The Redmond Police Street Crimes Unit, assisted by the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Patrol Division and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of West Antler Avenue, Detective Sergeant April Huey said.

The search turned up 125 grams of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, $625 in cash, a loaded handgun and stolen property at the home, located less than 100 feet from a school, Huey said.

Dustin Steers, 39, was arrested at his home during the search and booked into the Deschutes County Jail in Bend on charges of manufacturing and delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and meth possession. He remained held Thursday on $60,000 bail.

During the raid, detectives found a stolen electronic tablet in possession of a Portland-area resident at the home, Alicia Kenney, 31, the detective said. She was charged with second-degree theft by receiving and also booked into the Bend jail late Wednesday night. A jail representative said she was released on her own recognizance early Thursday, less than an hour later.

Detectives spent several hours at the home seizing the drugs and other items.

“The Redmond Police Department relies on tips and reports from members of the community of any suspicious people or drug activity to identify possible criminal activity and drug houses in the area,” Huey said in a news release. “Please contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible when you believe you see any suspicious activity or drug activity in your neighborhood.”