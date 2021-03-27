Hwy. 26 reopens after injury motorcycle crash north of Prineville

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An injury motorcycle crash blocked U.S. Highway 26 north of Prineville for over an hour Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the area of milepost 24.5, about two miles north of Prineville.

An AirLink helicopter landed at the scene to bring the rider to a hospital.

Detours were established until the highway was cleared by about 3:30 p.m.

We'll have more details as they become available.

