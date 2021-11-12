State awards $400,000 for projects to help Crooked River watershed habitat, water quality

Barriers to be removed from Ochoco, Marks creeks; trees, shrubs to be planed along Lower Camp Creek, Crooked River

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has approved more than $400,000 to the Crook Soil and Water Conservation District for two projects to restore fish habitat and improve water quality in the Crooked River watershed.

“Both projects are part of a long-term, collaborative effort with partners and landowners in the basin that are starting to really improve the Crooked River watershed,” said Andy Gallagher of Crook SWCD. “I’m grateful that Oregonians are so invested in improving watersheds for fish and wildlife.”

Ochoco Creek fish passage barriers and irrigation management

In the Upper Ochoco Watershed, a tributary to the Crooked River, Crook SWCD and partners are improving fish passage and screening to allow for easier migration for native redband trout by retrofitting irrigation diversions.

The work is centered on Ochoco Creek and its largest tributary, Marks Creek, east of Prineville. One barrier will be removed on Ochoco Creek and three on Marks Creek, allowing redband trout to move freely between Ochoco Reservoir and Marks Lake, thus greatly increasing spawning and rearing habitat for the fish, listed as sensitive under state and federal rules.

OWEB approved $323,339 for the project, out of a total cost of $417,316. Partners include the Lookout Ranger District of the Ochoco National Forest, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Partners for Fish and Wildlife, Crooked River Watershed Council and Oregon Water Resources Department.

Crooked River water quality and riparian enhancement

OWEB also approved funding for a project to plant native trees and shrubs along Lower Camp Creek and the Crooked River to improve water quality and stream conditions for native fish and wildlife. Plantings will improve bank stability and thus decrease runoff and sediment in the river; increase shade along streams to cool water for fish; and provide rearing, foraging and resting habitat for fish.

Crook SWCD and the current landowner have been working for the last five years to improve the area for fish, wildlife and water quality including: riparian fencing along 3.5 miles of Camp Creek and the Crooked River to manage cattle grazing, with help from previous OWEB funds; planning native shrubs and trees; removing encroaching juniper; treating weeds; and seeding upland areas with native plants.

This is improving water quality and habitat for redband trout, as well as habitat for sage grouse, trumpeter swans and mule deer.

In addition to Crook SWCD and OWEB, partners include the landowner and the Oregon Department

of Agriculture. OWEB approved $78,500 for this project; total project cost is $101,950.

Tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5, Noah Chast will break down the impacts the projects can make on fish habitats.