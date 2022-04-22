Crook County launches effort to urge more commuting residents to take jobs closer to home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While the hiring crisis has appeared to improve some around Central Oregon, one area is still feeling the struggle.

As of this year, Crook County has 26,141 residents. Judge Seth Crawford with the Crook County Board of Commissioners, says a good portion of those residents commute to Bend or Redmond for work -- leaving Prineville in desperate need of workers.

In an effort to encourage Crook County residents to work there, the Board of Commissioners has developed a plan. While simple, they hope to tug at the emotions of residents through the use of signs.

The signs are designed to highlight the value of working in the town you reside: four-by-eight pieces of plywood with sayings such as, "You could've been home ten minutes ago."'

The signs will be placed in spots around Crook County on Saturday.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Crawford to learn more. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.