Crook County
By
Published 10:56 AM

Prineville Reservoir has reached full capacity, just in time for summer

The so-called 'teacup diagram' of reservoir capacity
US Bureau of Reclamation
PRINEVILLE Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summer is right around the corner, the days are getting sunnier and warmer, and more people are starting to stay outside to enjoy the fresh air.

With the summer heat, there's an opportunity to cool off -- and one local reservoir has reached full capacity after some record low levels in recent years.

The US Bureau of Reclamation said as of Friday, the Prineville Reservoir was at 100% capacity, thanks to all that late-season snowfall.

At Prineville Reservoir State Park, you can go swimming, fishing, and boating.

Kelsey McGee is visiting the park to speak with area residents and businesses to find out what this means for their summer plans and how the better conditions will help the area. She will also be speaking with anglers people fishing to ask if they will be coming to the reservoir more often. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

