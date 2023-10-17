Powell Butte resident looking to fill vacated Crook County commissioner’s seat

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After former Crook County Commissioner Jerry Brummer resigned from his position earlier this month, the county has been operating with only Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Brian Barney at the helm. But one Powell Butte is looking to fill the open third spot.

Monty Kurtz has lived in Powell Butte since 2016. Last year, he ran for Crook County Treasurer, but was defeated by incumbent Galan Carter. But that didn't deter Kurtz, who is now looking to fill Jerry Brummer's spot on the Crook County Court.

Last month, we reported on Crook County considering a change to its government structure, and go from a judge and two full-time commissioners to three part-time commissioners and a full-time county administrator, effectively getting rid of the "judge" position. Brummer cited stress from the potential change in government structure as one of his main reasons for resigning, though that discussion apparently is sidelined, at least for now.

Last Tuesday, the county published a notice of vacancy, opening a 30-day window in which the public can nominate someone to fill the vacancy. After that 30-day period, court members can then go over all of the nominations and decide what to do next, which could include interviewing some or all of the nominees, and ultimately deciding whom to appoint.

In addition to Kurtz, Bryan Iverson has also thrown his hat into the ring to become the next Crook County commissioner. Whoever is appointed to fill Brummer's vacancy will serve for the remainder of his term, which concludes Dec. 31, 2024, and of course could run for a full four-year term next year.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with Kurtz and explaining the process of applying for a commissioner position in his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.