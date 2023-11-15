Four years after Prineville Reservoir Resort closed, Oregon Parks Dept. seeks public input to reimagine its future

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After the Prineville Reservoir Resort closed down back in 2019, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department took over management of the property from the party than ran it before.

Now, OPRD, along with Portland State University, is seeking the help of the public, asking Crook County residents what they'd like to see the resort space become in the future.

Through an online survey, the group hopes to gain ideas from the public on the future. The survey takes 10-15 minutes and can be found at www.prinevillerecsurvey.com/?src=r33h7.

The former resort sits on the northern shore of Prineville Reservoir, on US Bureau of Reclamation land. It had more than 80 campground sites, RV sites and tent sites, a six-room motel, a full restaurant, boat launch, fueling facility and moorage.

Resort's Facebook page has been idle since its closure

The group also hosted a public meeting sharing initial survey results on Tuesday.

