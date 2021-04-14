Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car on Hwy. 97 south of Redmond

Deschutes County

Early-morning crash closed highway; cyclist flown to hospital

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A car-bicycle collision seriously injured the bicyclist and shut U.S. Highway 97 south of Redmond for a time early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police, ODOT and Redmond Fire and Rescue responded just after 3:30 a.m. to the reported crash in the 6400 block of South Highway 97, fire Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.

Crews arrived to find a semi-conscious adult bicyclist in the middle of the southbound lanes, Brown said. The cyclist reportedly had been struck by a car traveling at highway speeds.

Fire medics treated the bicyclist for potentially life-threatening injuries, then transferred care to a Life Flight air ambulance crew that took him to the hospital.

The car’s driver had minor injuries and chose to seek medical attention on their own, if needed.

The crash closed the highway in both directions at Quarry Avenue, near milepost 126, the sheriff's office said.

We’ll have more details as they are made available.