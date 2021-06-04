La Pine senior who’s lived on property for 20 years facing possible eviction
LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A woman living in a trailer on a La Pine property where she's lived for 20 years is facing possible eviction over alleged Deschutes County code violations.
Deschutes County Community Development Code Enforcement says it is a violation because the woman resides there year-round, not just six months.
The owner of the property says the woman maintains the property and has worked as a caretaker for 20 years.
The property owner says she is facing possible hearings and fines if she does not evict the 77-year-old caretaker.
Noah Chast is investigating the situation and will have more from the County, the property owner and the caretaker, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.
