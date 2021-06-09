Deschutes County Fair won’t have open class animal exhibits, among other changes

Deschutes County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As you might expect, despite the recent good news that the 2021 Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo will happen this summer, after last summer's cancellation, the revived event also will look a bit different than in past years.

One of the biggest changes for 2021, according to the just-released fair premium book, is the fair will not be accepting any open-class animal exhibits, a favorite for many fairgoers.

According to the Exhibitor and Contest guidebook, the decision was made based on state and local health mandates.

The fair plans to bring the animal exhibits back in 2022.

