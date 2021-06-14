Second phase of Paulina Creek restoration project begins

Deschutes County

First phase was completed earlier this year

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The second phase of a restoration project on Paulina Creek is getting underway.

The project is expected to improve the function of sections pf Paulina Creek near Ogden Group Camp.

The Deschutes National Forest crews also will be adding vegetation to the area, expanding the existing floodplain and better defining the Peter Skene Ogden Trail.

Visitors are being asked to avoid the area, for safety reasons.

You can find more information on the project here at the Forest Service website.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is visiting the site and will have a report later tonight.