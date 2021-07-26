Deschutes County Fair’s carnival crew looking for help

Deschutes County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just like many things this year, even the carnival at the Deschutes County Fair will look different, and could use some help -- literally.

The company running the carnival at the fair, Davis Shows Northwest, told NewsChannel 21 that a shortage of people wanting to work the carnival will affect how it will look.

The carnival is being set up Monday for the fair, which starts on Wednesday.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with the owners of Davis Shows and the director of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.