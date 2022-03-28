Deschutes County plans upgrades to jail, sheriff’s office, courthouse

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three of Deschutes County's most familiar facilities are due for upcoming expansion and improvement projects.

On Monday, county commissioners are expected to award contracts to architecture firms for the expansion of the county courthouse (to accommodate the recent addition of two judges) and a schematic design for sheriff's office projects, including county jail improvements.

Bend's Pinnacle Architecture is set to receive the contract for the work with the sheriff's office, while Portland's LRS Architects will be awarded the contract to design the 40,000-square-foot addition to the courthouse.

Jack Hirsh has reached out to the sheriff's office and county Facilities Director Lee Randall for details. His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.