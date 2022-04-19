700 acres of farm-zoned land west of Terrebonne proposed for rural housing

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County hearings officer heard testimony Tuesday evening on a disputed proposal to rezone a large parcel of about 700 acres west of Terrebonne from farmland to rural residential that would allow about 70 homes

The applicant is requesting approval of a Comprehensive Plan Amendment in order to change the property from agrifulture to Rural Residential Exception Area.