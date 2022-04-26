Bend residents voice continued concerns about Hunnell Road improvement project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Hunnell United Neighbors (HUNS) say their concerns are not being adequately addressed by Deschutes County regarding the Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement Project.

Dennis Gant, a Bend resident who lives on Hunnell Road, said Tuesday although the county has made some concessions, it’s simply not enough.

With the planned change in paving and removal of curves on Hunnell Road, Gant said it will only encourage more traffic congestion and speeding on the Road.

The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph, but Gant said that might not serve as any deterrent.

NewsChannel 21’s Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the county and members of HUN to find out more about the status of the project.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.