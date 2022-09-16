Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help in finding a California teenager reported missing after leaving a camp on China Hat Road south of Bend early Friday morning.

Marina Turrini walked away from the camp near milepost 30 of China Hat Road and last was seen in the area between 3 and 6 a.m. Friday, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Turrini last was seen wearing a royal blue long-sleeved shirt, black fleece plants, hiking boots, a blue puffy jacket and orange beanie hat, Janes said. She has pink hair and a circular patterned tattoo on her upper back.

Turrini is from the San Jose area and “is unfamiliar with Central Oregon.” Janes said, adding that she could be trying to return to the San Jose area.

If you have seen Turrini or know of her location, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, in reference to case No. 22-50661.

