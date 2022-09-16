Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say

(Update: Missing teen is found, safe, deputies say)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 16-year-old California teen whose disappearance from a camp south of Bend early Friday prompted a public alert has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating” Marina Turrini, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. Further details were not disclosed.

Turrini had walked away from the camp near milepost 30 of China Hat Road and last was seen in the area between 3 and 6 a.m. Friday, Janes said in the earlier announcement.

Turrini is from the San Jose area and “is unfamiliar with Central Oregon,” the sergeant said at the time, adding that she could be trying to return to the San Jose area.