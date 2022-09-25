Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were in the area of the 5000 block of Southwest Young Avenue on a death investigation, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. He said numerous law enforcement officers are in the area for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a man who could be involved in the incident, Janes said. DCSO is asking area residents to contact the agency if they see anything suspicious and to take safety precautions.

Janes said it was “still very early in the investigation” and more information will be released later.

An area resident told NewsChannel 21 she received an alert to watch for a possible murder suspect, a white male with black hair and a goatee, and warned not to approach him but call authorities if seen.