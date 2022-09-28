ODOT holds open house tonight in Tumalo on Highway 20 roundabout project set to begin soon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT is making improvements to help with traffic and pedestrian safety. Construction is coming to U.S. Highway 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Road this fall. There will be two new roundabouts, among other improvements.

The public is invited to see the plans at the open house Wednesday evening at the Tumalo Community School Gym.

People are invited from 6-8 p.m. to see the various displays and have their questions answered by ODOT and Deschutes County staff.

If you're not able to attend the open house, there is an online version that will be live until October 12.

https://youtu.be/m0ZdOQQztJw

Here are the improvements ODOT has planned:

• Repaving U.S. 20 from MP 14.31 to 17.39.

• Bridge deck improvements on the Deschutes River Bridge.

• Two roundabouts at the intersections of U.S. 20/Old Bend-Redmond Highway and U.S. 20/OB Riley Road/ Cook Avenue.

• A bike/pedestrian undercrossing at U.S. 20 and 4th Street in Tumalo.

• A shared-use path from Cooley Road to the intersection of Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

• The extension of two eastbound lanes on U.S. 20 from the Old Bend-Redmond intersection east to milepost 17.23.

Kelsey McGee will be at the open house to get public reaction, and to speak with ODOT representatives to learn more about the timeline. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten.