With Halloween just a week away, C. Oregon pumpkin patches offer variety of family fun

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Halloween is right around the corner, with Casper and many other friendly ghosts, goblins and others ready to scare you (or ask you for candy). Pumpkin pies are in the oven, and children are ready to go trick-or-treating.

Families are getting into the Halloween spirit by also visiting pumpkin patches. Places like D and D Ranch and Smith Rock Ranch offer much more than pumpkins these days, with family-oriented features ranging from a rope course to corn mazes, petting zoos, pony rides, a hay maze, and, of course, plenty of pumpkins to pick from.

Kelsey McGee will be visiting a pumpkin patch Sunday to get in the spirit of Halloween and ask families if this holiday feels like it's getting back to normal. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.