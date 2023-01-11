Deschutes county commissioners consider policy to remove unsafe campsites on county-owned property

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to public safety and health concerns, Deschutes County commissioners are considering a new policy Wednesday that would remove belongings deemed unsafe from homeless campsites on county-owned property.

Commissioners directed creation of a workgroup last year to draft such a policy, under state statutes, to “recognize the social nature of the problem of homeless individuals camping on public property,” and “ensure the most humane treatment for removal of homeless individuals from camping sites on public property,” according to the issue summary before commissioners.

The policy outlines the process to remove personal property from a camp on county-owned property “when an imminent or immediate threat to public health and/or safety has been identified,” such as wildfire, public health “and/or illegal activities such as known illicit drug use, stolen property or violence.”

