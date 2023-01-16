Foes voice criticism of possible Deschutes County landfill sites in Millican Valley as reviews begin

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in the Millican Valley are getting early opposition from some members of the public, ahead of a Tuesday meeting by the county's Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

The pushback comes in the early stages of a review process of 13 possible locations, voicing concerns and seeking more specifics about where the landfill will go, the selection criteria and how surrounding areas, wildlife and water supplies could be affected, as well as hikers and the general public.

Frankie Watson of Bend said he believes the historic Millican Valley is "endangered" by the possible landfill, with a "high risk" of contaminating the groundwater aquifer.

"Please don't gamble with our future, our children's future and the lifeblood of Central Oregon," Watson wrote in an email shared with NewsChannel 21.

Matthew Hyman, meanwhile, wrote, "As a natural resource for recreation, wildlife and cultural significance, the Millican Valley should NOT be on the table as an option for a new landfill site."

The Solid Waste Advisory Committee, which meets from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, began reviewing 13 potential sites last month, starting the process to replace Knott Landfill in southeast Bend when it reaches capacity, estimated in about seven years.

Deschutes County first began looking for a new landfill site to replace Knott decades ago, also discussing at that time whether instead to ship the trash to a regional landfill in the Columbia Gorge. That debate got predictably political, until the county determined it could gain more years of life at Knott Landfill instead.

County Solid Waste Director Chad Centola said site-specific research is now being conducted, and the list is likely to be narrowed to 3-5 sites this spring, for more extensive evaluation and analysis over the following year.

An April 6 open house is planned for review of the finalist sites. But a recommendation by SWAC to county commissioners isn't likely until the spring of 2024, Centola said, leading to an extensive and formal public process.

Blake Mayfield will have his full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.