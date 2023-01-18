Hwy. 20 partly open 80 miles east of Bend after crash involving several semis blocked snowy road

(Update: More details from ODOT)

HAMPTON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crash involving several semi-trucks closed U.S. Highway 20 about 80 miles east of Bend for a time Wednesday night, before a partial reopening of the westbound lane, ODOT reported.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. about 15 miles east of Hampton, closing the highway between Brothers and Riley as snow fell in the area.

ODOT said at the time to expect extended delays and that there was no detour available.

An update shortly before 9 p.m. indicated only the eastbound lane remained closed and advised drivers to be prepared to slow or move over for worker safety.

ODOT spokeswoman Kacey Davey said motorists should watch for crews and first responders on the highway, as "it's snowing hard and visibility may be reduced, making it challenging to see workers on the road."

