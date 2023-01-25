Deschutes County may drop three more possible landfill sites because they are too close to airports

FAA recommends 5-mile radius, airport officials agree; special advisory committee meeting Feb. 7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County recently began evaluating 13 potential sites for its new landfill, dropping to 12 when a private property owner said he has plans for his land. Now, it appears three more sites may be off the table, because of their proximity to airports that fall under an Federal Aviation Administration recommendation.

The county's Solid Waste Advisory Committee will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss three sites, two within a five-mile radius of the Bend Airport and one within that distance of the Redmond Airport. County commissioners were briefed on the issue at their Wednesday meeting.

The next meeting was planned for Feb. 21, but commissioners agreed with staff that SWAC should meet earlier than expected to decide whether they want to move forward or drop the three sites altogether. Hundreds turned out to voice concerns about some sites at this month's meeting.

County Solid Waste Director Centola told commissioners that the Bend and Redmond airport managers agreed with the FAA recommendation ("as opposed to a mandate," he noted) that new landfills should not be sited within a five-mile radius of "public access airports," to avoid issues with bird strikes or other problems.

The three sites are located at at the county's Negus Waste Transfer Station near Redmond and two east of Bend, near Rickard Road and on property owned by the Central Oregon Irrigation District.

