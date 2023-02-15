Deschutes County pulls three landfill candidate sites proposed near airports; list now down to 7

Follows committee, FAA recommendation to avoid bird strikes; list down to seven

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners agreed Wednesday to remove three proposed landfill sites that would've been located near the Bend and Redmond airports. That brings the original list of 13 candidate sites down to seven.

Some county residents have voiced concerns out protecting and preserving wildlife, potential losses in property value, and other possible commercial and residential uses near the new landfill site, when it's chosen.

The removal of three sites from the proposed landfill sites list by the Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) brings the total number of proposed sites as of today to 7. Two were removed because the private property landowners said they had future plans for us of their land

Deschutes County Solid Waste Director Chad Centola, said he is not surprised by commissioners' decision, noting that the county's Solid Waste Advisory Committee had recommended doing so, based on Federal Aviation Administration recommendations for not putting landfills within five miles of airports, to avoid bird strikes by planes and other issues.

Centola said he's looking forward to returning to SWAC next week to move forward in the process of narrowing the list of sites to finalist candidates.

Last month, the committee heard public comments about potential landfill sites in East Bend, as well as the three sites located near Deschutes County airports now removed from the list. You can view our report on those comments and concerns here.

Blake Mayfield was at Wednesday's meeting and will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.