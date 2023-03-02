La Pine man arrested at his Sunriver business, accused of inappropriate texts to teen girl seeking job

Undercover officer continued exchanges; police concerned there could be other young victims

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine man was arrested Thursday at his small-engine repair business in the Sunriver Business Park, accused of texting explicit, inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old La Pine girl seeking employment, then to undercover Bend police posing as the teen. Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Police began investigating John Matthew Cooper, 54, on Feb. 23, suspected of luring the minor after she reported her prospective boss was texting her sexually explicit and inappropriate messages, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Investigators learned the La Pine teen had posted on social media, seeking employment, Miller said.

Cooper allegedly responded to the post and offered her part-time office work at his business, Cooper Racing and Repair, then began messaging her in a sexually suggestive manner, Miller said.

The 17-year-old reported to her mother that she was uncomfortable, and her mother contacted law enforcement.

Bend Police officers, assisting the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, continued messaging with Cooper, who believed he was still communication with 17-year-old, Miller said.

As the investigation continued, Cooper allegedly offered the girl alcohol, sent her explicit photos and requested explicit photos and sexual favors, the police spokesman said. He also indicated he’d had other teens work for him in the past, including customers’ daughters.

Police arrested Cooper around 11 a.m. Thursday at his business on Venture Lane, near Sunriver Resort, Miller said. He was booked into the county jail in Bend and held without bail pending arraignment on charges of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor for sexual conduct and attempted use of a child in display of sexual conduct.

Because Cooper reported he often hired young people to work for him, Bend Police are concerned there could be other victims, Miller said. Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Cooper was asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911 and reference case No. 23-00011214.