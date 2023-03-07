Special election next week offers big step toward bringing sewer system to Terrebonne

(Update: Adding video, comments from Parker Vernon, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair)

Fewer than 7% of 154 ballots returned so far

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There's only one measure on the March 14 special election ballot in Central Oregon, and it's in Deschutes County, where Terrebonne residents are being asked if they want to create a sewer district, the next step toward a system the community does not currently have.

A petition for the formation of a wastewater system for Terrebonne was submitted to the county because of the environmental and economic harms related to not having one and relying solely on septic systems.

"It’s called septic failure -- it’s quite prevalent in that part of the county, because everything is on rock," Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said Tuesday.

Parker Vernon got the whole project off the ground. He is the son of Guy Vernon, one of four people also on the ballot for the sanitary district's first five-member governing board, if voters approve the district.

After gathering 100 petition signatures for a sewer system, Parker Vernon asked county leaders to start the process.

He came across older sewer feasibility studies with one based in the 1980s and a couple in the '90s.

"And I read the whole thing, and it said at the end of it, Terrebonne needs a sewer system," Vernon said. "There’s a 50 percent chance of higher septic failure rate than the rest of Deschutes County.”

The latest study was done in 2019.

Right now, the goal is to first develop the planned sewer infrastructure in Phase A, the first of three phases in the project, for an area where there are mostly commercial businesses, the primary proponents for the change.

"Interestingly enough, the business owners don’t get to vote though in the upcoming election," Vernon said. "Only the residents of the area.”

But there is opposition, too, he said, mostly from residential homeowners.

“Moreso the process that has been in opposition when we were going through, putting this all together, (so) we decided a phased approach would give us the best shot of getting sewer into the area," Vernon said. "The primary opposition just wanted all of Terrebonne to be included at once instead of a phased system.".

Adair says some residents also worry about incurring costs.

Vernon says much of the cost would be covered by grants and loans, but residents would be paying for system development charges.

This is not a measure requesting funds to create a wastewater system, just for creation of the district -- another vote would be needed to seek funding for a project. County commissioners approved the special election last fall.

If the measure passes and the district is formed, it would be billed for the cost of the election, which Dennison estimated at around $1,000. If it fails, he said, the county would foot the bill.

"We haven't had a small special election like this in a few years," Dennison noted.

As of Tuesday, a week before ballots will be counted, only about 7% of the 154 ballots had been returned.

(By the way, next week also brings deadlines for park, fire, library, school and other board candidates to file or placing measures on the May 16 election, which now includes Bend and La Pine fire local option levies.)

Here's the notice for the Terrebonne sewer district election: