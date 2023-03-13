Deschutes County Drug Court has stopped taking new participants, likely to halt this summer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County's drug treatment court has stopped taking new participants for several months due to staffing and other challenges, and is likely to draw to a close by summer, officials said recently.

The following statement was sent out to community stakeholders in June of 2022. Deschutes County Community Corrections received the grant that provides the funding for the program.

“Deschutes County Circuit Court and Deschutes County Community Corrections regret to announce that the Adult Treatment Court program will not be able to take any additional participants now or in the future. The program participants, professionals and participating organizations commit a significant amount of time and effort to achieve successful outcomes.

"It is not feasible to maintain the program for additional participants due to a combination of staffing challenges, program changes and transitions among the participating organizations. The program remains committed to helping the existing participants achieve their goals and graduate from the program,” the notice said.

One of three "specialty courts," Deschutes County Adult Treatment Court is a court-supervised treatment program.

"It incorporates a collaborative approach to provide participants with the skills and resources necessary to recover from a substance use disorder and become responsible and productive members of the community," the summary states. "The program is closely monitored by the court under the direction of the Adult Treatment Court Judge. The program is no longer accepting new participants."

District Attorney Steve Gunnels has expressed dismay over the end of the long-time program, especially due to the sharp rise in use of deadly fentanyl. Nearly 30 people have been able to take part in the program each year; five are in the last group expected to graduate, court officials said.

