Deschutes County solid waste panel drops 3 more potential landfill sites, will consider adding BLM site to candidate list

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County's Solid Waste Advisory Committee met again Tuesday to continue recent efforts to find a suitable location for the county's garbage, once the Knott Landfill in southeast Bend reaches maximum capacity in coming years.

The biggest takeaways from Tuesday's monthly meeting were the addition of another candidate site on federal Bureau of Land Management land east of Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond, along with the dropping of three more potential spots that we're up for consideration from the initial review list of over a dozen.

The two finalist sites now being considered for a future landfill are the "Moon Pit Site" along with the "Roth East Site," which sits in the Millican Valley in the eastern part of the county. The BLM site between Bend and Redmond off of Highway 97 is not a "finalist" at the moment, but it is under further consideration.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield spoke with county Solid Waste Director Chad Centola, along with a Bend resident who is trying to make a newly proposed landfill site candidate known to neighbors in the surrounding area.

Centola recently told NewsChannel 21 that the county initially discounted federal lands as a possible landfill site because the acquisition process can take 6-10 years or more, with no guarantee of success, not fitting the Knott Landfill closure timeline.

Instead, he said, the county is looking at an alternative, shorter but political process where Congress can pass legislation, letting the BLM transfer land to the county more quickly.