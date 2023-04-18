Deschutes County Veterans’ Services launches campaign to raise awareness, deter ‘pension poachers’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A local team of military veterans is working to increase support for their peers and deter "pension poachers" who charge high fees for services that are currently available at no cost through Deschutes County Veterans’ Services.

The goal is to ensure that area veterans have free and easy access to the benefits they’ve earned, as well as benefits their family members might be entitled to.

“Our team of Veterans' Service Officers is standing by, ready to connect those who have served our country with the benefits they deserve,” said Keith Macnamara, Veterans' Service Officer for Deschutes County Veterans’ Services. “We are also working to increase support for military family members who may not know that they could be eligible for benefits. All of our services are free to veterans and their families, we just need to make sure they know we’re here.”

Macnamara, who served as a Chief Boiler Technician in the Navy, explained that there has been an increase in attempts to target the pension benefits of elderly veterans. Some of these “pension poachers,” says Macnamara, are persuading victims to sign contracts that include administrative fees.

The VA does not charge for processing benefits or request processing fees. Macnamara wants to make sure local veterans don’t fall victim to fraudulent activity.

“Protecting our veterans’ benefits against fraudulent activity is one of the best things everyone can do to honor them, their service and sacrifice,” said Macnamara.

Veterans services officers are working to increase general awareness about the services they offer to veterans and family members.

“We help veterans and their family members identify what benefits are available to them, and we also work with them to file claims and navigate the system. Our team is made up of veterans and staff who understand and relate to the folks we’re helping and that matters. We want the process to feel simple and supported,” said Macnamara.

Some of the benefits available to veterans include compensation, pension, healthcare, education, home loan assistance and support for those who are unhoused. Benefits for eligible family members of veterans who have passed or are disabled may also be available.

To reach the Deschutes County Veterans’ Services team, call (541) 585-VETS, or email vets@deschutes.org. Walk-in visitors are also welcome in Bend between 8:00 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday at 1130 NW Harriman Street (closed noon to 1:00 pm for lunch). Suspicious calls about benefits can be reported to the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) at (800) 488-8244 or with the Federal Trade Commission at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.

###

About Deschutes County Veterans' Services

Deschutes County Veterans' Services office advocates for and assists veterans and their family members in applying to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, and other local agencies for all benefits that may be available to them. These benefits may include: service-connected disability compensation; non-service connected pensions; widows’ pensions; death and indemnity compensation; medical benefits; burial benefits; education; home improvement grants for handicapped adaptability; specially adapted automobile grants; vocational rehabilitation; clothing allowances; and emergency grant funding The department also provides a federal work study program to assist veterans currently utilizing their GI Bill and enrolled in higher education or a VA approved vocational rehabilitation program such as the pilot training program or the truck driving school. This program provides qualified students a place to work in a veterans’ benefits environment, and they are paid by the Federal Veterans Administration.