Deschutes County commissioners OK revisions to homeless coordination, partnership with city of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County commissioners on Wednesday approved revisions to their partnership with the city of Bend, using $750,000 of the $3 million total they previously approved to operate the former Rainbow Motel on Franklin Avenue as a shelter in partnership with Shepherd's House.

The city and county each agreed to direct $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds in 2021 to address the need for more shelter space for homeless in the area, including $750,000 for a temporary outdoor shelter operated by Central Oregon Villages. The city purchased with former motel in early 2022 for $4.55 million, from state and federal sources.

Units at the Central Oregon Villages facility are due to open in mid-May, and the city plans to use $750,000 of the funding to operate the former motel as the Franklin Avenue Shelter.

At the former motel, the city plans to create more than 60 beds of non-congregate shelter, costing about $1.2 million a year to operate, in partnership with Shepherd's House. There will be rooms set aside for families with children and those with medical needs.

