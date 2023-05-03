Deschutes County’s efforts to address homeless issues: An update on the Coordinated Houseless Response Office

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As numerous efforts are made to address the homelessness issue across Deschutes County, community members are asking questions about the role of the Coordinated Houseless Response Office, created last year under the terms of House Bill 4123.

The legislation's $1 million state grant to create a "coordinated homeless response system" lists the county and the cities of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters.

Last fall, Cheyenne Purrington was named to lead the new Coordinated Houseless Response Office. As Central Oregon's Houseless Strategies and Solutions director, she was brought abord to work on a community-wide approach to addressing the issues.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with county Commissioner Phil Chang about the office's progress seven-plus months in, as well as Commissioner Patti Adair, who is governing board chair for the response office.

