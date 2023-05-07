Bend man who shot self after Hwy. 97 chase in Redmond charged with shooting death of Powell Butte man

(Update: Deschutes County SO releases more details; court records show Bend address )

Suspect in Powell Butte homicide shot self 'multiple times' but survived

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who led police on a chase Sunday on Highway 97 and apparently shot himself when it ended in Redmond was transfered from St. Charles Bend to the Crook County Jail early Monday, accused of murder in the shooting death of a Powell Butte man whose car he allegedly stole, Crook County authorities said.

Crook County sheriff’s 911 dispatchers got a call shortly before 3 p.m. saying a man later identified as Russell Votruba, 41, of Newport, had called the reporting party and said he had killed Christopher Hoffman, 42, of Powell Butte, at the home Hoffman rented in the 12000 block of Southwest Red Cloud Road in Powell Butte, Lt. Bill Elliott said.

The call came from a family member of the victim, Elliott said. Deputies went to the scene and found the doors to the home were open and found the victim, identified as Hoffman. No one else was at the home, where Elliott said he apparently lived alone.

Investigators quickly determined that the suspect, Votruba, had left the home in a black 2021 BMW SUV owned by the victim, Elliott said.

In an update Monday, Wall said the sheriff’s office began the pursuit around 5 p.m. after the Powell Butte homicide suspect’s SUV was seen on Hunnell Road. He headed north on Highway 97 and sped off, prompting the pursuit.

Southbound traffic on the highway was stopped as a precaution. Wall said deputies set up spike strips near Highway 97 and SW Tomahawk Avenue in an attempt to stop the SUV, deflating some of the tires. But he avoided the spikes near the Yew Avenue exit, when deputies used the Pursuit Immobilization Technique, also known as the PIT maneuver, to stop the SUV.

In that maneuver, a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

"As deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect, they heard numerous gunshots from within the vehicle," Wall said. "Votruba had intentionally shot himself numerous times. Deputies preformed emergency lifesaving measures prior to medical personnel arriving."

Medics upon arrival attended to Votruba and transported him to St. Charles Bend. Numerous police converged in the spot where the pursuit ended west of the Yew Avenue interchange, where crime scene tape encircled the SUV and deputy's patrol vehicle.

Votruba was released from the hospital overnight and lodged in the Crook County Jail, charged in an initial court filing with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Votruba was scheduled to appear in Circuit Judge Wade Whiting’s court Monday afternoon for his initial arraignment, but a deputy told the judge it would need to be delayed a day. Whiting asked if the defendant was refusing to appear, and a jail deputy said “not verbally” -- but that Votruba was “acting out, throwing juice around.” The judge rescheduled the arraignment for Tuesday afternoon.

Elliott said any members of the public who had contact with Votruba or Hoffman between Friday and Sunday is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. The lieutenant said there is a "time window" in which Votruba is unaccounted for, adding, "We may never know."

While Elliott indicated Votruba was from originally from Newport and had ties to the coastal community, the court filing in the murder case listed a Bend address on Northeast Fourth Street.

The Tri-County Major Crime Team was called out to assist in the investigation. Elliott thanked Oregon State Police, the Redmond, Prineville and Bend police departments, Crook County and Redmond Fore and Rescue and the Crook County District Attorney’s Office “for assistance on this complex case.”

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with a witness to the chase as it neared its conclusion for his report on NewsChannel 21 at Five. Anyone with information or video to share is asked to contact us at stories@ktvz.com or call this reporter at 541-797-4659.