DCSO deputy’s pursuit maneuver ends Hwy. 97 chase near Redmond’s Yew Ave. exit; driver taken to hospital

Few initial details; deputies say 'no danger to the community'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pursuit by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies on Highway 97 north of Bend Sunday afternoon ended near Redmond’s Yew Avenue exit, where the suspect’s vehicle left the road, in part due to a pursuit-ending technique, the agency said.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment, Sgt. Jason Wall said.

The Pursuit Immobilization Technique, also known as the “PIT maneuver,” was used to stop the vehicle, according to Wall. In that maneuver, a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

“There is no danger to the community at this time,” Wall said in a brief initial news release, adding that “further information will be released as it becomes available.”

Numerous police converged in the spot where the pursuit ended west of the Yew Avenue interchange, where crime scene tape was visible. Southwest 25th Place was closed at Greens Boulevard, near the Greens at Redmond Golf Course.