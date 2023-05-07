Newport man who shot self after Hwy. 97 chase in Redmond charged with shooting death of Powell Butte man

(Update: Crook County Sheriff's Office releases details)

Few initial details; deputies say 'no danger to the community'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Newport man who led police on a chase Sunday on Highway 97 and apparently shot himself when it ended in Redmond was arrested after his release from the hospital, accused in the shooting death of a Powell Butte man whose car he allegedly stole, Crook County authorities said.

Crook County sheriff’s 911 dispatchers got a call shortly before 3 p.m. saying a man later identified as Russell Votruba, 41, of Newport, had called the reporting party and said he had killed Christopher Hoffman, 42, of Powell Butte, at a home in the 12000 block of Southwest Red Cloud Road in Powell Butte, Lt. Bill Elliott said.

Deputies went to the scene and found the doors to the home were open and found the victim, identified as Hoffman. No one else was at the home.

Investigators quickly determined that the suspect, Votruba, had left the home in a black 2021 BMW SUV owned by the victim, Elliott said.

A short time later, the SUV was located by law enforcement north of Bend and the driver refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit north on Highway 97. Sgt. Jason Wall said the driver was alone in the car.

Deschutes County sheriff's Captain William Bailey said the pursuit of the black BMW SUV was initiated between Bend and Redmond after following the vehicle from the north end of Bend on Highway 97.

Spike strips and the Pursuit Immobilization Technique, also known as the “PIT maneuver,” was used to stop the SUV, according to Wall. In that maneuver, a pursuing vehicle forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Elliott said shots were fired during contact with the driver, and “the investigation determined Votruba shot himself when the pursuit ended.” Law enforcement performed life-saving measures before he was rushed to the hospital.

Votruba was released from the hospital and lodged in the Crook County Jail, charged in an initial court document with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Votruba was supposed to appear in Circuit Judge Wade Whiting’s court Monday afternoon for initial arraignment, but a deputy told the judge it would need to be delayed a day. Whiting asked if the defendant was refusing to appear, and a jail deputy said “not verbally” but that he was “acting out, throwing juice around.” The judge rescheduled the arraignment for Tuesday afternoon.

Any members of the public who had contact with Votruba or Hoffman between Friday and Sunday is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Elliott said the investigation was continuing and no other information was released.

While Elliott indicated Votruba was from Newport, the court filing in the murder case listed a Bend address on Northeast Fourth Street.

The Tri-County Major Crime Team was called out to assist in the investigation. Elliott thanked Oregon State Police, the Redmond, Prineville and Bend police departments, Crook County and Redmond Fore and Rescue and the Crook County District Attorney’s Office “for assistance on this complex case.”

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with a witness to the chase as it neared its conclusion. Anyone with information or video to share is asked to contact us at stories@ktvz.com or call this reporter at 541-797-4659.

“There is no danger to the community at this time,” Wall said in a brief initial news release Sunday evening.

Numerous police converged in the spot where the pursuit ended west of the Yew Avenue interchange, where crime scene tape was visible. Southwest 25th Place was closed at Greens Boulevard, near the Greens at Redmond Golf Course.