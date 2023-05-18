An invasive weed, the myrtle spurge, is popping up and making its way into Central Oregon home gardens

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It might seem pretty to some, but an invasive weed called the myrtle spurge is popping up in Central Oregon home gardens, and an expert says it's not one you want to have around.

OSU Extension professor and horticulturist Amy Jo Detweiler sent an email to NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday, wanting to warn homeowners about the pesky weed.

Detweiler wrote that it is an invasive weed in Oregon and many other Western states. The milky latex sap in the plant is caustic and spreads by seeds and root fragments.

Deschutes County classifies myrtle spurge as a Class B weed. It's a weed that has the potential to cause economic or ecological harm to agriculture, recreation, wildlife and transportation systems.

