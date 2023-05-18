Skip to Content
Deschutes County
By
New
Published 11:42 AM

An invasive weed, the myrtle spurge, is popping up and making its way into Central Oregon home gardens

Myrtle spurge
Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board
Myrtle spurge

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It might seem pretty to some, but an invasive weed called the myrtle spurge is popping up in Central Oregon home gardens, and an expert says it's not one you want to have around.

OSU Extension professor and horticulturist Amy Jo Detweiler sent an email to NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday, wanting to warn homeowners about the pesky weed.

Detweiler wrote that it is an invasive weed in Oregon and many other Western states. The milky latex sap in the plant is caustic and spreads by seeds and root fragments.

Deschutes County classifies myrtle spurge as a Class B weed. It's a weed that has the potential to cause economic or ecological harm to agriculture, recreation, wildlife and transportation systems.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Detweiler to learn why these plants are common in Oregon and what can be done to remove them from your garden. She will also be reaching out to a landscaper to find out if they see this weed often. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

202201_deschutes_county_weed_listDownload
Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content