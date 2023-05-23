Cheyenne Purrington, director of Deschutes County’s Coordinated Houseless Response Office, resigns position

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler says 'change is necessary' for effort to 'move forward productively'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cheyenne Purrington, the Coordinated Houseless Response Office director, has announced that she will resign from her position as of Friday, June 9, Deschutes County officials said late Tuesday.

Last September, Purrington assumed the role of leading the newly created Coordinated Houseless Response Office, which works to strengthen Central Oregon’s houseless response system.

But Purrington had come in for some criticism lately for what some officials considered a lack of adequate progress on the issues.

“We thank Cheyenne for her service and her work to establish the Coordinated Houseless Response Office,” said Nick Lelack, Deschutes County administrator.

Deschutes County and the cities of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters were recipients of House Bill 4123, which is providing $1 million in funding to strengthen Central Oregon’s houseless response.

The Coordinated Houseless Response Office has a board of directors that is made up of one representative from the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners and one representative from each city council in Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters.

Asked her reaction to Purrington's departure, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler told NewsChannel 21, "It's very important that the CHRO remain on track and while I thank Ms. Purrington for her service, I believe this change is necessary for the CHRO to move forward productively."