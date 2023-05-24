Cheyenne Purrington, resigning as Coordinated Houseless Office leader, urges major changes in setup, processes

(Update: KTVZ's Blake Mayfield speaking with councilor Perkins, county commissioners for report at 5)

Among recommendations: Eliminate job she held, replace with 3 full-time staff reporting to commissioners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Cheyenne Purrington submitted her resignation Tuesday as director of Deschutes County's Coordinated Houseless Response Office at the close of a five-page “repositioning plan," urging major changes in its setup and processes to ensure the $1 million state-funded effort can make progress on the tough issues.

In her combination resignation letter and "draft proposal" of recommendations to county Deputy Administrator Erik Kropp, Purrington said her office had “achieved several major accomplishments,” such as helping secure about $14 million in emergency funding from Gov. Tina Kotek’s executive order, but said “there remain notable challenges that continue to impede meaningful progress.”

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins, along with county commissioners about Purrington's resignation and her recommendations for the office's future. His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Purrington said she shared the challenges she'd faced with many in recent months but that her memo (see below) provides a “consolidated overview of challenges and specific recommendations” going forward.

“I’m mindful that ours is just one of several pilot communities funded as part of an untested idea, with the goal of determining what works, what doesn’t, and what needs to change,” Purrington wrote. “I accepted this position in that spirit of learning, collaborating and bending the curve on homelessness at a regional scale.”

Among those challenges is what she called “undefined roles and responsibilities for the Office, including Governing Board, Advisory Council and staff.”

She recommended, for example, eliminating the position she's held (with a salary of $149,000 a year) and instead having three full-time staff who can support the county Board of Commissioners in their decision-making.

“This will also reduce the public pressure on a single leader who carries much of the perceived responsibility but very little actual authority,” she wrote.

While laying much of the lack of responsibility for any slow progress at commissioners' feet, Purrington also noted the “potential for duplication of efforts or misalignment” with other bodies involved in the homelessness issues, such as the Homeless Leadership Coalition.

She also urged shifting office oversight from the county to the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, and creating formal agreements with Crook and Jefferson counties “to create a true regional approach to ending homelessness.”

Last September, Purrington assumed the role of leading the newly created Coordinated Houseless Response Office, which works to strengthen Central Oregon’s houseless response system.

But Purrington had come in for some criticism lately for what some officials considered a lack of adequate progress on the issues.

“We thank Cheyenne for her service and her work to establish the Coordinated Houseless Response Office,” said Nick Lelack, Deschutes County administrator.

Deschutes County and the cities of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters were recipients of House Bill 4123, which is providing $1 million in funding to strengthen Central Oregon’s houseless response.

The Coordinated Houseless Response Office has a board of directors that is made up of one representative from the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners and one representative from each city council in Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters.

Asked her reaction to Purrington's departure, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler told NewsChannel 21, "It's very important that the CHRO remain on track and while I thank Ms. Purrington for her service, I believe this change is necessary for the CHRO to move forward productively."

Chang, who spoke at the downtown Bend rally urging state Sen. Tim Knopp to return to work, said commissioners will need to address staffing, the governing board and the advisory committee, to have "all of the cities and counties working together through the office."

City Councilor Megan Perkins, heavily involved in homelessness issues, said of Purrington, "I believe she made the right decision. I look forward to working with the Governing Board on a transition plan and continuing this important work for Bend and Deschutes County."